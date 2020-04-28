Parh Samthaan has a QUESTION to ask his SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWERS!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the hottest television celebrities our industry can boast of .

Currently he is seen as Anurag in star plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kii and has the fans smitten with his stellar performance. His chemistry with Erika Fernandes is also lauded

While all the celebrities are quarantined just like us, they are indulging in recreational activities such as painting, sketching, dancing and experimenting with their culinary skills.

As for parth he is spending his time eating calorie filled foods, playing PS and binge watching his favourite shows. We recently saw Parth watching Money Hiest , Game of Thrones and some of his other favourite series ,however looks like Parth is running out of content to watch on the digital space.

He took to Instagram to ask his followers if there is any interesting content he can stream for he his running out of shows to watch.

Take a look at his post:

Do you have nay suggestions for him?