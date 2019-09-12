Pari and Yogi to become friends in Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (Qissago Telefilms) has been winning viewers’ hearts with its gripping storyline.



In the upcoming episodes, Pari (Debattama Saha) and Yogi (Mudit Nayyar), who hate each other, become friends.



As per the plot, soon, Yogi and Gunjan (Simran Pareenja) will get married.



Pari is tensed as she fears that the family will ask her to leave the house.



And guess what? The family indeed approaches Pari and asks her to leave the house. However, Yogi asks Pari to stay.



Well, it looks like the beginning of a new friendship!