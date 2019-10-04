Pari to be Yogi's ‘shoulder to cry on’ in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (Qissago Telefilms) is getting more interesting with each passing episodes.

In the upcoming week, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein viewers will see that the Srivastava family is heartbroken. Yogi (Mudit Nayyar) puts up a brave front and plays antakshari to cheer up his entire family, but when he is all by himself, he breaks down, which Pari (Debattama Saha) happens to see. Yogi and Pari take to one another on video, and Pari consoles Yogi and cheers him up.

Meanwhile, Seema (Gunjan’s mother) slaps Pradeep Chauhan when he comes home with the shagun for Gunjan and Roshan’s alliance. She then confronts Shiv (Gunjan’s father) as to why was she kept in the dark all along.

