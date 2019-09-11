News

Pari to enter Bro group of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Friends are always on the second priority with whom we share our secrets and feeling after our family members. Yogi (Mudit Nayar) and Pari (Debattama Saha) who used to hate each other have started becoming friends in Sony Entertainment Television’s show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.  Pari will be soon seen playing a catalyst in Yogi and Gunjan’s romance. In the upcoming track of the show viewers’ will see Pari will soon be entering in the bro gang of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

Recently she even posted pictures on her Instagram profile captioning “Friends are Ajeeb.. when we joke, they take it seriously… and when we are serious, *Hans Hans* ke dhajiya Uda dete hai! #Surjeet #Yogi #Pari #Bablu.. “

