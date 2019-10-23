Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave to QUIT Sony TV’s Patiala Babes?

MUMBAI: Before you end the day, here’s another breaking news from the desk of TellyChakkar!



We broke the news about Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Patiala Babes (Produced by Katha Kottage) soon heading for a leap (Read Here: Sony TV’s Patiala Babes to take a leap).



In another shocking development, we have heard that lead actors Aniruddh Dave and Paridhi Sharma, who play the role of Hanuman and Babita respectively, are most probably quitting the show.



Apparently, the actors are not convinced with the idea of playing matured parents.



We tried reaching out Aniruddh and Paridhi, but they remained unavailable for a comment.



TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates. Stay tuned!