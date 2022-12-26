Parineet and Neeti finally put aside their differences and share this emotional moment together!

MUMBAI :A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man, ensuing a complicated love triangle. The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu, aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra, aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma, aka Rajeev.

Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story involves one man getting married to two women who are friends.

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Neeti on the show, and fans love her portrayal of Neeti. Fans are always curious to find out what goes on in the lives of their favorite stars.

While Parineet and Neeti might not be getting along right now, the two shared a wonderful moment on the show together, which fans are calling one of the best moments of Parineeti.

Tanvi is pretty active on social media and often takes to the site to share behind-the-scenes photos of the shoot, and some sneak peeks of her personal and professional lives, and she shared this cute moment on her socials. Check it out:

TellyChakkar also got in touch with Ankur Verma, who plays Rajeev on the show, and spoke to him about what makes the role of Rajeev click for him. He said, “The fact that he is very respectful, and yeah, sometimes in the heat of the moment and in anger, he does certain things, like he gets a little aggressive in order to protect the people he loves, That is one thing, but he is really respectful and won’t put anyone down, humiliate anyone, say something hurtful, or take revenge on anyone. He is a very simple, sorted guy who loves his mother and listens to her, his dadi, his aunt, and other family members, because of which he gets entangled sometimes. The cuteness, nature, and charm that he has, is portraying him in a very good light. “

