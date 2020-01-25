Parineeta Borthakur to star opposite Hiten Tejwani in her next

MUMBAI: Parineeta Borthakur is a well-known name in the Telly world. She has been part of several projects including Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Swaragini and Pritam Pyare Aur Wo to name a few. She is now gearing up for her new show.

Well, Parineeta will be seen in Mahesh Pandey’s next which is tentatively titled Khandaan.

According to the media reports, Parineeta, who was last seen in Bepannah, will be seen opposite Hiten Tejwani in the show. Reports further stated that the show will revolve around a middle-aged couple and their strong family values.