Parineeta Borthakur wants to participate in reality shows

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who was last seen in "Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunware From Ganga Kinaare", is keen on participating in reality TV shows next. The actress says that she wants the audience to see how she truly is.

"After doing fiction shows on screen now, I want to introduce myself to my audience. And I feel reality TV is the best medium. Also, I want to challenge myself and try doing something I'm not comfortable with. I wish to do reality shows and by God's grace it may happen soon," she says.

While she feels that she might not make it till the end on "Bigg Boss", she is keen on singing and dancing shows.

"I'm also a singer. So, if there's any show on singing or dancing, I'm always on for the game. Apart from that, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' seems interesting. 'Bigg Boss' is the most talked-about show but I feel I'm not someone who can survive there for long. I'm a little introvert, calm and a fun-loving soul. Ugly fights and an arrogant environment make me very uncomfortable. But still testing my patience is not a bad idea," she says.

Parineeta is known for her roles in shows such as "Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani", "Pritam Pyare Aur Who" and "Swaragini".

SOURCE: IANS