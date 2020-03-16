Parineeti: Exclusive! Rajiv’s special gesture for Parineeti will melt your heart

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Colors launched a new show “Parineetii” and the show is doing well and has got a Thumbs up from the audience.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. Well, there isn't much revealed about the show.

In the previous episode, we did see how Rajiv was missing Parineeti, and hence he had decided to meet her at any cost.

In the upcoming episode finally, Rajiv will find a way to meet Parineetii as he cannot stay away from her anymore.

So he gets an idea to meet her where he will disguise himself as a sardarji to meet Parineeti and he will go and surprise her.

On the other hand, Parineeti will also be missing Rajiv and she is unaware of his gesture of meeting her.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Rajiv’s plan would be successful and if he would be able to meet Parineeti.

