Parineeti: Exclusive! Rajiv’s special gesture for Parineeti will melt your heart

Parineeti is the most loved television show and now there is a twist coming in the track as Rajiv will be missing Parineeti and he will do a special gesture for her so that he can meet her since he would be missing her a lot.

Parineeti

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Colors launched a new show “Parineetii” and the show is doing well and has got a Thumbs up from the audience.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. Well, there isn't much revealed about the show.

In the previous episode, we did see how Rajiv was missing Parineeti, and hence he had decided to meet her at any cost.

ALSO READ - Parineeti: Superb! Parineeti turns Rajeev’s saviour from Shera’s deadly attack

In the upcoming episode finally, Rajiv will find a way to meet Parineetii as he cannot stay away from her anymore.

So he gets an idea to meet her where he will disguise himself as a sardarji to meet Parineeti and he will go and surprise her.

On the other hand, Parineeti will also be missing Rajiv and she is unaware of his gesture of meeting her.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Rajiv’s plan would be successful and if he would be able to meet Parineeti.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates and news.

Also Read - Parineetii: Shocking! Rakesh to turn politician, will play a double role in the serial

