Parineeti’s This actress gets called a ‘Gossip Queen’ by her friends, check it out

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it. The actress has now reshared a funny post…
MUMBAI :Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story consists of one man getting married to two women, who are friends. The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following keeps sharing little insights from her life and fans simply love it. The actress has now reshared a funny post where she is seen gossiping with her friends and is labeled ‘Gossip Queen’. Check out the video below;

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program.

She is currently winning hearts with her role as Neetii in Parineetii.

