Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma recreate this iconic Shahrukh and Kajol photo! 

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man ensuing a complicated love triangle.

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Neeti on the show and fans love her portrayal of Neeti. Fans are always curious to find out what goes on in the lives of their favorite stars.

Tanvi is pretty active on social media and often takes to the site to share behind-the-scenes of the shoot, and some sneak peeks of her personal and professional lives

In a recent Instagram story, she shared an edit where she and Ankur are posing in a similar way that Shahrukh and Kajo posed and fans were shocked at the similarity. Check out the post here:

The video is a treat for the fans of the show because on screen the characters are going through a very turbulent time and tensions are riding high between Neeti and Parineet.

And we also gave you the exclusive update that in the upcoming episodes, Parineet will confess her love for Rajeev but the twist is that she will be intoxicated.

Yes, Parineet will confess her feelings but she will not be in her senses.

While she is confused and torn between her love and friendship, what new turn will the show takes with her confession will be interesting to see?

