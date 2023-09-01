Parineetii’s Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra aka your beloved RajNeeti have These Nicknames for each other, find out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show. Parineetii is running successfully now and the audience likes the leading trio. The entire team works round the clock to provide the audience with the episodes that they so eagerly await.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 19:32
Parineetii’s Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra aka your beloved RajNeeti have These Nicknames for each other, find out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given Parineetii a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles and it focuses on two best friends Pari and Neeti who end up marrying Rajeev, who is actually ‘Sanju’ for Neeti.

Also read: Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is shooting her first scene of the New year with This co-star

Parineetii is running successfully now and the audience likes the leading trio. The entire team works round the clock to provide the audience with the episodes that they so eagerly await.

However, the episodes aren’t the only thing that out viewers indulge in! They also like to know about what goes on Behind the scenes on the show, and what happens in the lives of their favorite celebs.

We came across a recent post close to Parineetii.

We see that the scene is set up with a lot of decoration and possibly a Lohri sequence is being shot. Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma share a strong friendship and this picture is proof enough!

Check it out!

The stars had cute nicknames for each other and we are so happy that their bond is so strong!

What do you think of this awesome duo?

What are your guesses on the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Parineetii, We know that Pari was desperate to save him now and ended up getting kidnapped. Biji is baffled to hear that they can’t find Pari.

Pari is locked in a coffin and is frantic thinking about calling for help but doesn’t know where she is. Neeti is very worried about Pari and Rajiv tries to console her, reminding her of their unborn child.

Also read: No one can escape Pani Puri and Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is no exception, see for yourself

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.

Parineetii aanchal sahu Rajeev Neeti parineet Pari PariRaj Ankur Verma TV news Colors tv Spoiler Alert Telly Update Telly world TellyChakkar Dolly Sohi Vishal Solanki TV news BTS UPDATE BTS digital OTT movies lifestyle TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 19:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ayesha Singh fans, sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016),...
Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.He has been a part of the...
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 
MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting industry. Over...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan’s mother talks about his anger issues and reveals which contestants he should stay away from
MUMBAI: MC Stan is one of the most famous and loved contestants on Bigg Boss, and his game is loved by the audience.He...
Gulshan Devaiah reveals playing the role of a monster in Ghost Stories was difficult for him; says, "I was just like, 'why am I doing this?'" - Exclusive 
MUMBAI: Gulshan Devaiah is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He is known for his amazing...
Recent Stories
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ayesha Singh fans sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out
Ayesha Singh fans, sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out
Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!
Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan’s mother talks about his anger issues and reveals which contestants he should stay away from
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan’s mother talks about his anger issues and reveals which contestants he should stay away from
Exclusive! “Sharing a screen with actors like Bharati Ji and Sumeet Sir is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” Chinmayee Salvi on
Exclusive! “Sharing a screen with actors like Bharati Ji and Sumeet Sir is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” Chinmayee Salvi on who is her favourite person on set
Exclusive! Sudha Chandran on Gaurav Khanna’s performance in Anupamaa, “A man has entered the hearts and is ruling the hearts of
Exclusive! Sudha Chandran on Gaurav Khanna’s performance in Anupamaa, “The man is ruling the hearts of middle-aged women”
Indian Idol fame Kavya Limaye opens up on her bonding with Chirag, deets inside
Indian Idol fame Kavya Limaye opens up on her bonding with Chirag, deets inside