Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra, gets emotional as she bids goodbye to this person

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following is in a holiday mood and just like most TV celebs, she too is out of the city to ring in the new year. She visited her family in Shimla, but she had a tough time leaving, here’s why…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 14:22
Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra, gets emotional as she bids goodbye to this person

MUMBAI :  Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story consists of one man getting married to two women, who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Also Read- Neeti of Parineeti, aka Tanvi Dogra, is off to celebrate the New Year with THIS special person! Check out the photos right here!

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following is in a holiday mood and just like most TV celebs, she too is  out of the city to ring in the new year. She visited her family in Shimla, but she had a tough time leaving, here’s why.

Tanvi who is close to her Nani, had to bid her goodbye as her short trip came to an end. She and her grandmother both got emotional and hugged eached as they said their goodbyes. Here is a glimpse of their emotional moment;

Also Read-  From Twinkle Arora to Tanvi Dogra, check them out in gorgeous Indian festive wear

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program.

She is currently winning hearts with her role as Neetii in Parineetii.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 

Parineetii Tanvi Dogra Anchal Sahu Priyanka Chahar Choudhary parineet neetii Ankit Gupta Dolly Sohi TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 14:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies
MUMBAI : Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh has been creating a good buzz on social media. It’s a period drama...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Anuj breaks ties with the Shah family warns Baa and vanraj to stay away from Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is shooting her first scene of the New year with This co-star
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given...
Chic! Check out these stylish beach outfits aced by Rakul Preet Singh 
MUMBAI :Rakul Preet Singh is an actress who predominantly works in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films. She made her acting...
Indian Idol Season 12: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha Bhardwaj to grace the show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies
Before Deepak Antani in Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, here’s a look at actors who portrayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in movies

Latest Video

Related Stories
Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is shooting her first scene of the New year with This co-star
Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is shooting her first scene of the New year with This co-star
Indian Idol Season 12: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha Bhardwaj to grace the show
Indian Idol Season 12: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rekha Bhardwaj to grace the show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shabbir Kumar, Altaf Raja, Suneeta Rao, and Shweta Shetty to grace the show in the upcoming sh
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shabbir Kumar, Altaf Raja, Suneeta Rao, and Shweta Shetty to grace the show in the upcoming show
Rupali Ganguly reveals it’s a new beginning for Anupama and Anuj
Rupali Ganguly reveals that it’s a new beginning for Anupama and Anuj
Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora is almost unrecognizable in this throwback pic
Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora is almost unrecognizable in this throwback pic
Audience Perspective: Is Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's failing chemistry a reason for the show Sherdil Shergill to go off
Audience Perspective: Is Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's failing chemistry a reason why the show Sherdil Shergill is going off-air?