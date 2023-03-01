Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra, gets emotional as she bids goodbye to this person

MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story consists of one man getting married to two women, who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following is in a holiday mood and just like most TV celebs, she too is out of the city to ring in the new year. She visited her family in Shimla, but she had a tough time leaving, here’s why.

Tanvi who is close to her Nani, had to bid her goodbye as her short trip came to an end. She and her grandmother both got emotional and hugged eached as they said their goodbyes. Here is a glimpse of their emotional moment;

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program.

She is currently winning hearts with her role as Neetii in Parineetii.

