Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra meets this adorable person on her way to Shimla, clicks a picture with him, check it out

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following is in a holiday mood and just like most TV celebs, she too is out of the city to ring in the new year. 
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 20:37
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story consists of one man getting married to two women, who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Also Read-Neeti of Parineeti, aka Tanvi Dogra, is off to celebrate the New Year with THIS special person! Check out the photos right here!

Lead actress Tanvi Dogra who has a huge fan following is in a holiday mood and just like most TV celebs, she too is  out of the city to ring in the new year. The actress who is on her way to Shima with friends has shared an adorable picture from a popular eatery and posed with its mascot too! Check it out here;

Isn’t the picture super adorable? 

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program. 

She is currently winning hearts with her role as Neetii in Parineetii. 

Also Read: From Twinkle Arora to Tanvi Dogra, check them out in gorgeous Indian festive wear

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 20:37

