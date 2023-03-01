Parineetii’s Tanvi Dogra is shooting her first scene of the New year with This co-star

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show. Pari finds her way back to Rajeev.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 15:49
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given Parineetii a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles and it focuses on two best friends Pari and Neeti who end up marrying Rajeev, who is actually ‘Sanju’ for Neeti.

Also read:  Take a look at the list of actresses who refused the role of Pari in ‘Parineetii’

Parineetii is running successfully now and the audience likes the leading trio. The entire team works round the clock to provide the audience with the episodes that they so eagerly await.

However, the episodes aren’t the only thing that our viewers indulge in! They also like to know about what goes on Behind the scenes on the show, and what happens in the lives of their favorite celebs.

We came across a recent post close to Parineetii.

We see that Tanvi Dogra is back for shooting after her little vacation and she is taking her first scene of the new year with Aman Gandhi.

Check it out!

Tanvi looks excited for the new year and has all the reasons to be!

We are so happy the shooting has begun and we would get to see the upcoming track of the show get more interesting.

What do you think of this awesome duo?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Parineetii, We know that Parineet is taken by Rakesh and tries to marry her forcibly.

Pari is very scared and escapes Rakesh and went into the forest somehow. She is hurt and still tries to go on further. On the other hand, Rajiv is looking for Pari and finds her there. While Pari says that he shouldn’t be here, Rajiv is firm to bring her back safely.

Rajiv tells her that Neeti is scared for her and Pari tells him that she is more worried for him. However, just as the two try to leave the jungle, they see someone approaching them.

On the other hand, Monty can’t find any news on the duo and the family is in distress.

Also read:  Why is Parineeti’s Neeti aka Tanvi Dogra sad after her New Year’s Celebration? Find out here!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates on what goes on BTS o your favorite shows.

Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

