Parineetii: Shocking! Rakesh to turn politician, will play a double role in the serial

Rakesh as we know is a negative character. Now, he would be going to Chandigarh and harassing a girl.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 08:00
Parineetii : Shocking! Rakesh to turn politician will don a double role in the serial

MUMBAI: Colors' new show “Parineetii” is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. 

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. 

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. 

The show has a very interesting track now where Parminder urges Rajeev to attend the engagement ceremony with Parineeti. Furthermore, Rajeev grows extremely desperate to attend the engagement with Neeti and tries to avoid Parineeti. 

When Parineeti gets arrested, she summons Rajeev to prove her innocence.

(ALSO READ :NEW TWIST: Rajeev LOCKS Parineet before the engagement!

Rakesh’s father will put him in jail as he set the house on fire when Parineeti was getting married.

Now in the upcoming episode, Rakesh would go to Chandigarh where he would become a politician. He will play a double role. He starts blackmailing Parineetii about the past.

It would be interesting to see what twists and turns he would bring into the show. 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Parineeti: Finally! Vicky exposes Rajiv’s true face in front of Parineeti

Television Parineeti Tanvi Dogra ankur mehra Anchal Sahu Ashish Dixit Dolly Sohi Vishal Solanki jeetu vazirani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
4
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 08:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Fans question if this scene from Imlie was copied from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Shocking! Trans actress Sherin Selin Mathew found dead; details inside
MUMBAI: Sherin Selin Mathew, who worked in the entertainment industry, is no more.According to reports, police said...
'Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Radha convinces Gungun to participate in the fancy dress competition 
MUMBAI: In the Wednesday episode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Mohan is angry with...
EXCLUSIVE! It's Karanvir Sharma Vs Karan V Grover to play the lead in Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
The Khatra Khatra Show: : Kya Baat Hai! Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur to grace the show
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Sayuri and Kanha get married 
MUMBAI: The Wednesday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Dhanraj and Tej putting a dupatta and...
Recent Stories
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
Interesting! When Akshay Kumar talked about the ‘stupidest’ rumour he heard about himself
Latest Video