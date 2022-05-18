Parineetii: Shocking! Rakesh to turn politician, will play a double role in the serial

MUMBAI: Colors' new show “Parineetii” is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy.

The show has a very interesting track now where Parminder urges Rajeev to attend the engagement ceremony with Parineeti. Furthermore, Rajeev grows extremely desperate to attend the engagement with Neeti and tries to avoid Parineeti.

When Parineeti gets arrested, she summons Rajeev to prove her innocence.

Rakesh’s father will put him in jail as he set the house on fire when Parineeti was getting married.

Now in the upcoming episode, Rakesh would go to Chandigarh where he would become a politician. He will play a double role. He starts blackmailing Parineetii about the past.

It would be interesting to see what twists and turns he would bring into the show.

