Parisian adventures! Inside - Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s lavish vacation!

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar stars as Priya Sood in the second season of the popular Ekta Kapoor show Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai is an iconic show in the book of Indian Television. But what makes the show so iconic? Well, the grandeur, the characters are both relatable and unrelatable but aspirational. But most importantly, the story of unconventional in its own nature but the subtle love story of two very different individuals who are poles apart but the only commonality they share is their selfless love for others.

Ram aka Nakul Mehta and Priya Aka Disha Parmar’s chemistry is one of the major reasons why the show is such a hit.

Disha and Nakul who made their television debut together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meeth Meetha Pyara Pyara have made a special place in the hearts of their fans with their chemistry.

While fans are avid fans of the duo’s onscreen chemistry, they are definitely fans of Disha’s real-life love story with singer and husband Rahul Vaidya.

The two had been friends for a while before Rahul proposed to Disha on national television. The two often share snippets and pictures from their personal life and travels for the fans on social media.

The two lovebirds have taken a trip to the most romantic city in the world, Paris together and Disha has treated the fans to a sneak peek of her France adventure on social media. And we have compiled all the pictures right here,

Well, this trip definitely looks like something out of a movie.

