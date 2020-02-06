Paritosh received biggest surprised on his birthday

MUMBAI: Actor Paritosh Tripathi on his birthday received very emotional surprise, which made this year birthday a memorable one. Because his mother made surprise visit from Deoria, UP to Mumbai at his place.

Actor Paritosh Tripathi known for his outstanding hosting and powerful performance in Tv show and films. Recently he attended ‘Deoria Mahotsav 2020’ where he showcases his comedy flavour which made the audience crazy.

Today on 6th February is his birthday and he doesn't believe to celebrate birthday on large scale. He was very emotional on seeing his mother giving him such a lovely surprise.

On that he comments “I don’t do party on my birthday; I believe birthday should be celebrated in peace with only close people. This birthday of mine will forever be special to me because I have got a wonderful surprise from my mother. She especially came to Mumbai yesterday to celebrate my birthday. She called me to come to the airport and pick her up as she had already landed be in Mumbai, I couldn't believe it I just ran to the airport to take her. I was so excited that went to the airport in my cloths that I was wearing home, I just went and hugged her tightly. She is my inspiration, or you can also say she is lifeline. On Birthday I will be with her full day. We are planning to visit any place close to Mumbai. Maybe we will go and take blessings from nearby temple. We both are very spiritual person, post the darshan in the evening will have nice Indian dinner. She has brought my favourite sweet dishes from my native place. She exactly knows what makes me happier on my birthday. I would like to thank god and my fans and hope they always shower their love on me. I have written few poems which I will narrate to my mother, she's my best critic. she has always given me the best feedback and corrected me wherever I am wrong”.