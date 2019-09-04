Paritosh's short film on eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

Host-actor Paritosh Tripathi, popular as TRP Mama, has made his debut in Hindi short films with "Bappa Morya", which tells the story of how to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.

"This is my first Hindi short film. I agreed to do this film because of its powerful subject. We are already facing issues of pollution. The film is written and directed by Shruti Anindita Vermaa and Amitabh Verma. Every year we see the condition of the idols after Ganesh Utsav on the sea shore," Paritosh said.

"The idols of Ganesha are made with chemicals and when they melt in the sea, they cause danger to the sea life. Child actor Aarush Verma has also done a fabulous work in the film," he added.

Paritosh said that he took up the project on a friend's suggestion. "I Immediately said yes because of its message of social awareness," he explained.