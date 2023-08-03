Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya speaks about Women's Day being an important occasion to discuss what women feel

Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: With International Women's Day drawing near, it is imperative that we pause and assess the strides we have taken as a society, while acknowledging that there is still much ground to cover. This occasion presents a chance for us to recognize the courage and determination of women, acknowledge their contributions to society, and how they continue to tackle the difficulties they encounter in their daily lives. Sony SAB understands the significance of women's voices in shaping society. The channel brings content that spotlights women's efforts and accomplishments and inspires them to take on drive social change. 

Wagle Ki Duniya is an outstanding example of this effort, a slice-of-life family drama that explores the struggles of a middle-class family. It showcases daily social issues that families face, offering practical solutions that are easy to understand and apply in today's ever-changing world. 

Vandana (Pariva Pranati) is one of the show's most relatable characters, representing the modern-day mother. Her character has an equal perspective in the family and can discuss social issues openly. Through dialogue and deliberation, she brings her family around. In the show, Vandana is often seen sharing her views on socially relevant topics such as teaching children about ‘good and bad touch’, molestation, menstruation, and women's aspirations to make a difference.

Pariva Pranati who brings the character of Vandana alive in the show, shares her views on how Women’s Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the role and contribution of women and the challenges they face. She says "Women’s Day is not just a mere day. In today’s day and age Women’s Day is an important occasion to discuss what women feel and go through. It is a day to appreciate what it means to be a woman in a fast-changing world and be supportive of other women and encourage them as they deal with their unique struggles. As an actor, I am glad that I can play the character of Vandana, who is a true representation of the modern-day woman. The mother daughter duo of Sakhi and Vandana are shining examples of strong female leads who aren't afraid to speak their minds, stand up for what they believe in, and bring their families to understand their perspective. I am happy to be a part of a show that is making a positive impact in society and inspiring women to pursue their dreams and aspirations."

This Women's Day, let us celebrate the millions of women like Vandana who strive to create a more equitable society where women can voice their opinions and be heard.

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM

Pariva Pranati Sony Sab Wagle Ki Duniya Vandana Instagram TellyChakkar
