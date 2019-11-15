News

Parth and Erica grooving on 'Ghungroo toot gaye' will make you want more of them

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most successful shows on television, and people love the chemistry between Erica and Parth. Both became household names through their performance as Anurag and Prerna.

The two have a massive fan following, and fans call them Anupre on their fan clubs. We came across a video where Parth and Prerna are dancing on the song Ghungroo toot gaye from the movie War, and the two look so adorable and cute together.

This video will make you want more of them.

Check out the adorable video below.

