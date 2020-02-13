Parth crazily dances on 'Malhari' with Sahil-Vikas; Shubhaavi joins them; watch video

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is currently seen in Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actor is slaying in the role of Anurag Basu and fans are loving every bit of him.

Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay has done total justice to their respective characters and maintained the original essence of the show.

While the actors have left no stone unturned to entertain us onscreen, they are now trying to entertain off-screen as well.

A video doing the rounds of social media shows how Parth along with Sahil Anand and Vikas Gupta crazily dances on Ranveer Singh's hit song Malhari. The trio put in their full energy to dance their heart out on this energetic track.

A few seconds later, Shubhaavi Choksey who was seen enjoying the trio's dance, joins them too.

Take a look at the video:

It was such fun to watch all of them dancing together. This is not the first time, a lot of videos had previously surfaced on the social media where the star cast was having a gala time with each other. From singing, dancing to playing pranks and laughing, Kasauti Zindagi Kay stars have a great time on the sets of the show.

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments.