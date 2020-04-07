Parth is different from the rest; here is why

MUMBAI: He is the current heartthrob on the block. He is loved for his acting and charming smile. We are talking about Parth Samthaan. He is one of the most handsome and popular television actors.

He is known for playing Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

Currently, he is wooing the audience with his portrayal of Anurag Basu in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor enjoys a huge fan following.

Parth is an active social media user. He regularly updates his fans about his whereabouts. He also posts stylish pictures of himself to treat his army of fans.

Recently, in an interview, Parth thanked all his fans and said how blessed he feels with so much love and support. For him, Parthians are the angel in his life, and an actor is very lucky to have such loyal and dedicated fans.

He further stated that an actor earns this unconditional love with their honesty, hard work and dedication and he is thankful for the appreciation that he gets.

Well, there is no doubt that Parth has a crazy fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love, support and surprises for the actor.

In the end, that’s the achievement of an actor when he has a certain amount of fan following.

