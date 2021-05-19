Parth has a special name for Erica as he wishes her belated happy birthday during her live chat with fans

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and it was among the top serials on television.

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag had the audience smitten with their chemistry. They became household names.

The duo once shared an extremely special bond, and rumors were flying that they were more than friends, but there was no confirmation about the same.

But today, they share a strong friendship, and fans love to watch their chemistry on screen.

Post the show, there were rumours doing the rounds that Parth was having problems with Erica and the two weren’t on good terms, especially when Erica wasn’t seen at Parth’s party.

But recently, in an interview Parth and Erica rubbished these rumours and said that nothing was wrong between the two and they are still good friends.

Erica had come live on her social media account now and interacted with her fans. That’s when Parth too joined the live and wished Erica a belated happy birthday.

He revealed the special name he calls Erica as he wrote "Happy Birthday Elita."

Isn’t that a sweet name? That definitely shuts down all rumours of them having a tiff.

Well, Parth and Erica's pair was loved by fans, and they miss watching them together.

On the work front, Parth was seen last in the web series Main Hero Bol Raha Hu, whereas Erica will be seen as Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.