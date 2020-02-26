Parth Samthaan is ABSOLUTELY SMITTEN by ‘HER’...

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan very effortlessly fits into the bandwagon which carries all dapper looking men.

His fans, specially his female fans consider him an eye candy. The lad is currently making his fans go gaga over him in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, wherein he is seen as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes.

We not only love watching him on television but since we can’t have enough of him, we take to social media to know more about all what he is upto. Now along with this, Parth is also in very good terms with Scarlett Rose, who happens to be his ex colleague from his Kaisi Yeh Yaarian days and a very dear friend. While we might not see their pictures together, we often spot the duo commenting and interacting on social media and looks like Parth and Scarlett are really good friends!

Parth often comments on Scralett’s social media status and her pictures too. And this time around, he did once more by agreeing that he is love with the shape of her...

Take a look: