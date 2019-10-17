Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes aka AnuPre fans rejoice over Mr. Bajaj’s exit from Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay has yet again managed to be in the news.

Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj’s track in the show will soon end.

The news came in as a shock to most of the audience. However, yesterday, we had already reported about Karan Singh Grover being unhappy about the upcoming track and his role in the show.

Karan took to Instagram in the morning and informed fans about his exit from Kasautii.

Well, people will surely miss watching his stellar and intense performance as Mr. Bajaj, but a section of viewers who have been following the show since the beginning and are hardcore fans of #AnuPre rejoiced over the news of Mr. Bajaj’s exit; no offence to Karan Singh Grover though.

Mr. Bajaj entered as the third wheel in AnuPre’s love story and created many problems between once love birds Anurag and Prerna.

Well, now that Mr. Bajaj will no longer be seen, viewers are hoping for Anurag and Prerna’s reunion.

Fans took to social media and celebrated Mr. Bajaj’s exit. They posted many happy pictures, videos, and memes to celebrate.

