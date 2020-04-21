News

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernendes rule SOCIAL MEDIA as their memes goes VIRAL

Here we bring to you some funny and entertaining memes on Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernendes.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
21 Apr 2020 02:14 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors.

Well, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernendes who play the role of Anurag and Prerna in Star Plus show Kasauti Zindagi Kay enjoy a massive fan following. Fans ship the onscreen couple as AnuPre. The amazing on-screen chemistry has compelled the fans to also ship the couple off-screen with the hashtag #ParIca. There have been endless rumours about the duo dating, however, there has been no clarity on the same. Although, Erica has accepted being in a relationship with someone out of the industry.

Given the fact that the duo has a huge number of fans, they often make edits and video messages on their favourite couple. Not only that, a few very creative fans of AnuPre and ParIca have made several memes on the duo. The memes are funny yet interesting and can make anyone believe that Parth and Erica’s fans are immensely talented and creative.

Have a look at the memes:

Which of these is your favourite? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Star Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay Parth Samthaan Erica Fernendes Instagram TellyChakkar

