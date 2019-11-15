News

Parth Samthaan and Karan Grover go the Hrithik and Tiger way

15 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Parth is ruling the television screens with his performance as Anurag, and the audience is loving his chemistry with Erica Fernandes. No wonder the two have a massive fan following. Meanwhile, Karan V Grover is entertaining his fans with his performance as Rohit in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Now both these actors are quite famous, and a lot of fan clubs do make videos for them and shower their love on them.

We came across a video on a fan club page where you can see these two versatile actors dancing to the tunes of Tiger and Hrithik from their recent release War.

Both the actors are setting the stage on fire with their performances and moves. Parth is dancing with a lot of josh, and Karan forgets a few steps but then catches up with Parth.

We are sure this video will be a treat for all you Parth and Karan V Grover fans.

Check out the below posts.

