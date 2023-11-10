Parth Samthaan and Manisha Rani's BTS moments from new project will make your jaws drop!

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television, and he has a massive fan following. The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay where he essayed the role of Anurag Basu and he became a household name. His paring with Erica Fernandes was loved by the audience.

The actor is quite active on his social media platforms and keeps his fans updated. Manisha Rani, on the other hand, grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

These days she is in demand for a lot of projects but she is taking her time to choose which one she should choose.

Parth Samthaan and Manisha Rani will be collaborating for a project together.

Twitterati is already gaga with the two teaming up for a project and have shared BTS videos of the same.

Take a look:

Parth in rain sequence is always hottest



But Mani in rain sequence is too OP , her expressions



Omg , their chemistry is chemistrifying & she getting appreciation from the director is sone pe suhaga #ManishaRani #ParthSamthaan #Abhisha pic.twitter.com/vryrpySxij — TWEETY ~ A1 Since Day 1 (@_Tweety_Smile_) October 11, 2023

Are you excited for the two actors coming together?

