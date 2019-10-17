Parth Samthaan and Shakti Mohan’s crackling chemistry is to watch out for, seems Erica has got a competition

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is definitely winning hearts as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. The actor’s fresh pairing with Erica Fernandes has received thumbs up from the viewers. Also, Parth and Erica’s superb chemistry gives us one more reason to watch the show.

Well now, there’s good news for all the diehard fans of Parth as the actor is coming up with a music video. Yes, you heard it right! The handsome actor will be starring in the video alongside popular dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan. Isn’t that great?

Parth has shared the first poster of it on the Instagram account and we can’t stop drooling over it. The music video is titled Aakhri Baar. Parth and Shakti’s chemistry is quite evitable in the poster itself and we can’t wait for the video to release.

Take a look at the poster:

The duo look totally in love and their chemistry is just spot on. The music video will be releasing on 22nd October. It’s not too far, so just hold on your excitement for a while.

Looking at Parth and Shakti’s amazing chemistry, Parth’s co-star Erica has definitely a competition since they are one of the popular couples of the small screen.

The poster looks quite promising and we are eagerly waiting for the video to release.

What are your views? Did you love the poster? Tell us in the comments.