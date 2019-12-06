Parth Samthaan clarifies rumours about his relationship status

MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Parth Samthaan is in demand. Fans are very curious about his personal life.

There have been multiple rumours about Parth's personal life and love life. From getting linked to Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress Niti Taylor to dating co-star Erica Fernandes and even actress Ariah Agarwal, many stories have been told about him.

The actor reacted to these and said that people make up all of this in their heads. Ariah and he had good laugh when they heard speculations of them dating.

He said people need to grow and stop believing in such rumours.