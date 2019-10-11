News

Parth Samthaan is currently EYEING her

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 12:19 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthan is hands down one of the most loved television actors.

The actor enjoys a massive fan following for both his on-screen character of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and his off-screen persona.

Well, Parth is quite a lucky man to get so much female attention on- and off-screen.

Like Parth, his character Anurag too is quite appealing and has many lovers.

Anurag has had a connection with Prerna (Erica Fernandes), Komolika (Hina Khan), and Shivani (Charvi Saraf ).

Now, there is another addition to the list.

In a recent picture shared by Kasautii actress Sonya Ayodhya, Parth has his eyes set on the beautiful actress.

Have a look at the picture.

What do you have to say about Parth and Sonya’s fresh pair? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Parth Samthaan, Anurag, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna, Erica Fernandes, Komolika, Hina Khan, Shivani, Charvi Saraf, Sonya Ayodhya, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh

past seven days