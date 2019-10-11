Parth Samthaan is currently EYEING her

MUMBAI: Parth Samthan is hands down one of the most loved television actors.



The actor enjoys a massive fan following for both his on-screen character of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and his off-screen persona.



Well, Parth is quite a lucky man to get so much female attention on- and off-screen.



Like Parth, his character Anurag too is quite appealing and has many lovers.



Anurag has had a connection with Prerna (Erica Fernandes), Komolika (Hina Khan), and Shivani (Charvi Saraf ).



Now, there is another addition to the list.



In a recent picture shared by Kasautii actress Sonya Ayodhya, Parth has his eyes set on the beautiful actress.



Have a look at the picture.

What do you have to say about Parth and Sonya’s fresh pair? Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.