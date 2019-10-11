Parth Samthaan is currently EYEING her

MUMBAI: Parth Samthan is hands down one of the most loved television actors.
The actor enjoys a massive fan following for both his on-screen character of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and his off-screen persona.
Well, Parth is quite a lucky man to get so much female attention on- and off-screen.
Like Parth, his character Anurag too is quite appealing and has many lovers.
Anurag has had a connection with Prerna (Erica Fernandes), Komolika (Hina Khan), and Shivani (Charvi Saraf ).
Now, there is another addition to the list.
In a recent picture shared by Kasautii actress Sonya Ayodhya, Parth has his eyes set on the beautiful actress.
Have a look at the picture.
What do you have to say about Parth and Sonya’s fresh pair? Hit the comments section below.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Who looks diva-like in the monochrome picture?
Add new comment