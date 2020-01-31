Parth Samthaan dancing with model Arisha Jain in THIS latest video is all kinds of beautiful

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the popular actors of the small screen. The handsome hunk is currently seen in Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Anurag Basu. Fans are loving to see his and Erica Fernandes' jodi which is working wonders for the show.

Parth has always been a stunner and his chocolate boy looks can make anyone go weak in the knees.

The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media account where he keeps updating his fans about his latest whereabouts. From posting pictures from his sets to sharing pictures and videos with his friends and family, Parth has given us all the reasons to follow him on social media.

And now, a video has been doing the rounds of the social media where Parth is vacationing in a cruise. The actor is seen shirtless and is looking all kinds of hot.

In the video, we can see Parth dancing with a hot lady Arisha Jain. She is a well-known model and the Miss India finalist.

The actor danced his heart out with Arisha and we couldn't take our eyes off them.

Take a look at the video:

Arisha too posted a few pictures where he is seen posing with Parth. The pictures are simply beautiful and it seems Parth had a great time on his vacay.

What do you think about Parth and Arisha's video? Tell us in the comments.