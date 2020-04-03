News

Parth Samthaan is eagerly waiting for this...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2020 12:05 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is currently seen as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He has been paired opposite Erica Fernandes, and the audience loves their chemistry.

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on everyone’s lives. It feels like everything has come to a standstill after the rigorous self-quarantine periods and weeks of social distancing. TV celebs have been indulging in various activities to keep themselves busy.
Parth recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle which seems to be about the current situation. The actor is seen suited up in blue and pink and is eagerly waiting for something, as evident from his caption.
Have a look below.

How are you spending your quarantine time?

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Parth Samthaan Anurag Basu Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Plus Erica Fernandes coronavirus Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here