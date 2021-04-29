Parth Samthaan finally breaks his silence on his differences with Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and it was among the top serials on television.

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag had the audience smitten with their chemistry. They became household names.

The duo once shared an extremely special bond, and rumours were flying that they were more than friends, but there was no confirmation about the same.

Post the show, there were rumours doing the rounds that Parth was having problems with Erica, and the two weren’t on good terms. When Erica wasn’t seen in Parth’s birthday party, the rumours intensified.

Finally, in a recent interview, Parth cleared the air on the differences he has with Erica. The actor said that these are all baseless rumours and his life is surrounded with only controversies.

He further said that even ace producer Ekta Kapoor told him that even if he stands still without doing anything, controversy will come his way.

Parth also said that he sometimes is shocked to read the things that come out. News on his problems with his co-stars or Erica or on the reason he left a show being his incompatability with others ... all these are only rumours and there is no truth to them. He is good friends and cordial with all.

Well, that does clarify things.

Parth these days is grabbing the headlines for his performance as Nawab in the series Main Hero Bol Rahu Hu, which is streaming on ALTBalaji.

