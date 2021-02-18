Parth Samthaan gives a sneak peek in his lavish abode leaving us stunned; VIDEO INSIDE 

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actor is won several accolades for his role of Anurag Basu on the show.

Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay was applauded for their performance on the show.

Parth has been extremely popular among the fans and is the heartthrob of the small screen.

The handsome hunk enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, thanks to his amazing posts.

The diehard fans of Parth are always keen to know everything about him.

And now, we came across a video where we got a sneak peek in Parth's lavish abode and we are left stunned.

The video first shows Parth's balcony which has a beautiful view. His balcony is filled with some lush green plans and a small relaxing area with a chair and a table.

Further, we see Parth's living area which is classic just like him and looks simply amazing.

Take a look:

Well, we must say Parth has a very classy taste!

