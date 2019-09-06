Parth Samthaan is going through a TOUGH TIME

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Balaji Telefilms) is gaining a lot of attention from the fans.

The fans are liking the complex relationship dynamics between Anurag-Prerna and Mr.Bajaj (Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez and Karan Singh Grover).

Anurag has been feeling betrayed in life as Prerna married Mr.Bajaj.

Not only in reel life, but also in real life actor Parth Samthaan is going through a tough phase.

Curious to know more? Read on.

Parth shared a picture on Instagram on being upset as his favorite breakfast Museli is nearing to finish.

Parth made a super cute puppy face with his almost empty Swiss muesli pack.

See the pics:

We just hope and pray that Parth gets his smile super quick, and also his new pack of muesli.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.