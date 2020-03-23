News

Parth Samthaan has 'UNFILTERED LOVE' for....

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2020 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan very effortlessly fits into the bandwagon which carries all dapper looking men.

The way Parth is perceived is something not many enjoy.

His fans, specially his female fans consider him an eye candy. He rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much
loved for their on-screen chemistry. The actor has managed to captivate his fans and audience with his charming personality. The lad is currently making his fans go gaga over him in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, wherein he is seen as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes.

We not only love watching him on television but since we can’t have enough of him, we take to social media to know more about all what he is upto. Well, and browsing through his social media profiles we came across his picture with someone who is extremely close to him! Any guesses as to who it is?

Well she is none other than his grandmother. Parth took to social media to share:

In the midst of corona virus , it’s important to be with your loved ones .. stay isolated!

Unfiltered love #naani#staystrong #staysafe #stayhealth

Way to go Parth!

Parth Samthaan Niti Taylor Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Anurag Basu Erica Fernandes

