Parth Samthaan has a visitor on KZK sets; can’t stop kissing her

MUMBAI Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular and talented actors on screen today. He has recently been in the news for his love life, as he was rumoured to be dating his co-star Erica Fernandes, but the actor has denied the news.

His little niece recently came to visit him on the sets of his show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It seems the actor made the most of his time with her and gave her his 'fishy kisses', which she loves.

In the video posted by him, his co-star Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna on the show, can be seen holding the little bundle of joy in her arms. Meanwhile, Parth kisses his niece.

Even though Parth had denied rumours of dating Erica ever, the two look quite happy playing with his niece together.

Well, we definitely love their on-screen chemistry as well as the fun they have off-screen. What about you?

