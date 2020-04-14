News

Parth Samthaan have THIS complain from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Niti Taylor

Parth has a rather cute complaint against Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan co-actress Niti. Read on to know more.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
14 Apr 2020 04:10 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com informed its viewers that popular MTV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is set to re-run on MTV. Parth Samthaan who played the character of Manik Malhotra in the show announced the same on his social media handle and also informed his fans that he will come for  a LIVE session with Niti Taylor.

Parth and Niti had a fun LIVE session yesterday which was filled with laughter, smiles and giggles. In the LIVE session Parth Samthaan funnily complained to Niti for not calling him on her engagement function. Niti in response to it laughed and promised him a treat. The duo decided that they would go to Socials to ‘socialize’.

 Parth and Niti’s chemistry as Manik and Nandani was immensely popular. So much so that the team came up with three seasons of the show in all at different intervals.

Are you excited to watch the show on MTV again? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

