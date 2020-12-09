Parth Samthaan lauds his KZK 2 co-star Erica Fernandes for her latest Music Video 'Juda Kar Diya'

MUMBAI: Though popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has come to an end, the off-screen bond between the onscreen Prerna and Anurag is very much alive. We are talking about actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' regular camaraderie.

As Erica’s single titled Juda Kar Diya released online, her excited co-star Parth shared the poster of her single on his INSTA Stories, urging people to watch it and praising her as well as her co-star Harshad Chopda for this amazing video.



On his INSTA Stories, he shared Erica's MV and wrote, “Swipe up for the full song", followed by the emoji of heart-shaped eyes. He further wrote, “Great job guys amazingly portrayed” and tagged the lead pair of the MV.

We hope Erica comes across this kind gesture of her co-star and acknowledges it too. The duo had bonded well when they were shooting for the reboot of the popular TV show.

'Juda Kar Diya' marks Erica’s debut in the music world arena.

As the music video dropped on the internet, Erica sharing the news on her Instagram account wrote, “Out now!!! Go check it out on the official channel of @desimusicfactory on youtube. Link in my stories.”.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 produced by Ekta Kapoor was wrapped up due to low TRPs, post which fans were eager to know if the actor-producer duo is collaborating for any project.

Meanwhile, the news of Parth signing for a web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu has left the audience amazed.



As per sources, the actor has begun shooting for it. "Shooting for the series has started from last week in Mumbai (Madh Island) and Parth Samthaan is shooting for it.", the source informed.

