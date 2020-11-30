Parth Samthaan looks ELEGANT in shimmery attires; SEE PICTURES

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and dashing actors, Parth Samthaan never fails to woo the audiences. He is known for his acting chops, good looks, and style statements.

He is one of those actors who can carry off western as well as traditional outfits with panache. And when we talk about traditional outfits for men, one can think of kurta, which can be worn during the festive and wedding season. One of the most classic and evergreen Indian attire is the kurta pajama. Every man's Indian wardrobe should have this stylish attire. If you have an upcoming wedding to attend, Parth’s shimmery kurta pajama outfits are a must try.

Parth has a collection of white, blue and black Indian shimmery kurta pajama, which has silk, embroidery work. Check out some of his looks below.

White sherwani: The actor donned a simple white sherwani with English cut. His Indian attire had an interesting design pattern.

Royal look: The actor created a sporty style in a white sherwani. He teamed it up with a shimmery blue jacket. You can also wear a velvet jacket and look dapper like Parth.

Majestic look: The actor wore a simple navy blue kurta which had flashy design patterns. He paired it up with beige churidar. You can opt for mojdi, jooti and create a sensational style.

Subtle look: Isn't the actor looking like a handsome hunk in black Indian attire with a golden jacket? You too can try something like this.

Simple look: He has worn a blue coloured kurta which has delicate embellishment.

On the work front, Parth is known for playing the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He is also popular for playing the role of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

