Parth Samthaan opens up on his quarantine life

MUMBAI: Friends is an epic TV show. Even though it was released back in 1994, its craze is the same even after 25 years.

With the Coronavirus lockdown, people are killing time by binge-watching shows. Without any surprise, Friends is on everyone's rewatch list.

Looks like our Parth Samathaan is also drooling over Friends n. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a funny video of him trying to explain how quarantine is treating him, and it has a Friends touch that will surely tickle your funny bones.

The actor channeled his inner Ross Geller and spoke about his quarantine time at home. It happens to be a TikTok video, where Parth is lip-syncing a dialogue where Ross says, 'I'm fine'. Parth's expressions are on point and the anger on his face clearly states that he is tired of people asking him about quarantine now. Wearing a black tee, Parth looked handsome as ever. Also, his new mustache look is quite appealing.

Within moments of Parth sharing the quirky video, his fans went gaga and couldn't control their laughter.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla