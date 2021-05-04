Parth Samthaan opens his views on Hina Khan, reveals what he likes the most about her

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 as Anurag Basu. The actor is won several accolades for his role on the show.

Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay was applauded for their performance on the popular series.

Parth Samthaan is extremely popular among the fans and is the heartthrob of the small screen. The actor is known for his cute smile and chocolate boy looks which can make anyone go weak in the knees.

The actor is currently basking in the glory of the success of his debut web series Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon which is currently streaming on ALT Balaji.

Parth Samthaan's fans dearly miss seeing him on a TV show and how he used to entertain the viewers as Anurag Basu in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

In one of his recent interviews, Parth was asked about his views on co-star Hina Khan who was also a part of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. She played the role of Komolika.

Parth was all praises for Hina Khan and revealed his thoughts about her.

Parth feels that Hina Khan is a strong-headed woman and he totally respects her for that.

The actor continued saying that I really like the way she carries herself.

Parth further revealed that he often messages Hina Khan whenever he finds about her achievements.

Well, it seems Parth and Hina Khan are great friends ever since the Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 days.

