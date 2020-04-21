News

Parth Samthaan perfectly nails a filmy dialogue in THIS video and we are loving it

Parth Samthaan impresses in his throwback dubsmash video.

By Harmisha Chauhan
21 Apr 2020 12:51 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is currently seen in Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actor is slaying in the role of Anurag Basu and fans are loving every bit of him. 

Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay has done total justice to their respective characters and maintained the original essence of the show.

Parth has been extremely popular among the fans and is the heartthrob of the small screen. 

A dubsmash video has been doing the rounds of the social media where we can see Parth perfectly lip-syncing a dialogue with full swag. 

Take a look at the video:

Parth has always been a charmer and this video proves it. 

What do you think? Tell us in the comments. 

