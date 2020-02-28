News

Is Parth Samthaan a PLAYER or SLAYER?

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
28 Feb 2020 11:27 AM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the hottest television stars whom we follow on social media.

He takes his oomph factor a notch higher with his style, attitude and the grace with which he pulls off every outfit and colour with ease. Well yes, we can say this because all this colours suit him perfectly well and the range of his outfits are a testimony of the same...

Currently seen in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kii, Parth has us smitten with his acting skills.

The way he emotes establishes a connect with the audience. And if you are thinking that this is all what Parth has to show, you should visit his social media profile which is filled with his fashionable pictures. He can carry almost all colours very fashionably. Recently, Parth has posed for a picture with a caption :

Play or slay Pic : @chrisrathore.photo 

What are your thoughts?

Tags Parth Samthaan Star Plus Kasautii Zindagii Kay Anurag Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan TellyChakkar

