Parth Samthaan receives lovely wishes from his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars on his birthday; check

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular shows. With its intriguing narrative, the show has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. Apart from the tale, fans also love how the cast bond off screen. Speaking about the same, Parth Samthaan, who plays the male lead role, turned a year older on 11 March, and his co-stars made sure to make him feel special.

Wishing him on his special occasion were Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand. While Aamna and Pooja posted pictures with Parth on their Instagram stories showering him with birthday wishes, Sahil’s message for Parth was more about their brotherhood. Also adding to this list was actress Hina Khan who played Komolika in the ongoing season before Aamna stepped into her shoes. Parth also thanked each of them for their lovely birthday wishes via his Instagram stories.

Check out the posts here.