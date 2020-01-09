Parth Samthaan receives a SURPRISE HUG on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kii and it’s not from Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one actor who has captivated the hearts of the audience in no time!



From Kaisi Yeh Yaarian to his current stint as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actor knows how to win viewers' hearts with his charming smile and physical attributes, which we can’t have enough of.



Although the drama in Kasauti Zindagi Kay is escalating each passing episode, the atmosphere on the sets of the show has always been full of fun.



Well, actor Parth Samthaan received a surprise hug on the sets of his show which left him surprised. Parth was stunned to receive an unexpected hug and for a moment didn’t know how to react.



And guess who was the lucky one to embrace Parth?



Well, the new member of Kasauti family, Namik Paul surprisingly hugged Parth during a scene. The BTS of the scene can not be missed. Have a look at the video:

Do you think Parth and Namik are the new bromance jodi?



Show some love for the duo in the comment section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.