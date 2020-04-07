Parth Samthaan reveals he learnt THIS from co-star Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are one of the popular onscreen couples of the Telly world. The duo is currently seen in Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 as Anurag and Prerna.

Parth and Erica's chemistry is just spot on and fans are loving to see them on the small screen. The duo shares a lovely bond off-screen as well and their Instagram accounts are proof.

There were several rumours about Parth and Erica dating each other, however, the duo has always said that they are just good friends.

And now, Parth has revealed an interesting which has left us all excited. The handsome hunk revealed that he has lately learnt something from Erica and it turned out to be pretty well.

The actor revealed that Erica taught him to make French toast and he even tried making it by himself. Interestingly, it turned out to be very yummy.

Well, Parth seems to enjoy his quarantine by learning new things, cooking being one of them.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.