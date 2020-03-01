Parth Samthaan REVEALS why he prefers summers than winters

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who is one of the most popular television actors, has revealed why he prefers summers than winters.

The handsome lad is pretty active on social media. He has 2.2m followers on Instagram. His fans and admirers look forward to his new posts and the lad makes sure he does not disappoint them.

Well, as summer is round the corner, Parth revealed why he prefers this season. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a hot picture of him and beside it, he explained in brief that as summers are more vibrant, breezy and full of colors, he prefers it than winters. Clad in a floral printed shirt by teaming up with light-coloured bottom, he looked easy-breezy, hot and handsome.

Check out his post here:

Do you too prefer summers than winters like Parth? Hit the comment section below.

On the work front, Parth plays the lead role of Anurag Basu in Balaji Telefilms’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which airs on Star Plus.